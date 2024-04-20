Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Talavadi Hills in Erode

April 20, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - ERODE

A 70-year-old woman who was standing outside her residence in Neithalapuram village in Talavadi Hills, Erode district was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Village residents said the elephant had earlier ventured out of the forest and damaged a sugarcane field in the village. The elephant subsequently trampled the elderly woman, identified as Kalamma, to death. After residents raised an alarm, the elephant left.

The body was taken to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre at Talavadi. As news of the death spread, residents of the village gathered outside the hospital and prevented the staff from taking the body to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam for a post-mortem.

Village resident said severe drought conditions were prevailing inside the forest, and wild elephants frequently entered human habitations in search of water and food. This was the third death in this locality in two months, they said and blamed the Forest Department for not digging new elephant-proof trenches or maintaining the existing trenches.

