Wild elephant tramples man to death near Coimbatore

The elephant, which had strayed into the village from a nearby forest, attacked V. Chandran at around 12.30 a.m. on Monday

Published - September 30, 2024 04:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man from a village near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Monday (September 30, 2024).

The deceased, V. Chandran, was a resident of Dharmaraja Kovil Street at Narasipuram village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Narasipuram forest beat in Boluvampatty forest range.

According to the Forest department, Chandran was sleeping outside his house on Sunday night. The elephant, which had strayed into the village from a nearby forest, attacked him at around 12.30 a.m. on Monday

He sustained severe injuries, and the frontline staff of the department, who were on night patrol duty nearby, rushed him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

