Wild elephant tramples 25-year-old farmer to death in Erode district

Officials said the 25-year-old was guarding his pumpkin crop in Muniyappan Kovil when a wild elephant that came out of a nearby forest attacked him

Published - June 15, 2024 04:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old farmer who was guarding his pumpkin crop was trampled to death on his farm by a wild elephant in Bhavanisagar, early on Saturday (June 15, 2024) morning.

Officials said the victim, Venkatachalam, of Sujilkuttai, was guarding his crop in Muniyappan Kovil, when the elephant ventured out of the forest that falls under the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) around 1 a.m., and attacked him. He died on the spot.

Other farmers raised an alarm and the elephant returned to the forest. The Forest Department was alerted and the body was taken to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam. A post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives. An initial compensation of ₹50,000 was handed over to the victim’s family.

Erode / forests / wildlife


