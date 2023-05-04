Wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ tramples worker to death in Erode

May 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ERODE

A wild elephant nicknamed ‘Karuppan’ that was captured in Talavadi Hill and translocated to Erode Division had trampled a 48-year-old daily wage worker to death at a farmland in Perumugai village in T.N. Palayam block in Erode district on Thursday.

The victim, P. Sitheeswaran of the village, along with three others, was working at a banana plantation when the elephant chased them. While three others fled, Sitheeswaran, could not escape and was killed on the spot. The elephant stood near the body for an hour and did not allow the Forest Department staff to retrieve it. Finally, the elephant was chased away and the body was retrieved and sent to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam by 3 p.m.

Confirming that the elephant involved in the attack was ‘Karuppan’, K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), told The Hindu that preparatory works are on to capture the elephant with the help of two kumkis that is expected to arrive from Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

The elephant that was captured in Talavadi on April 17 was released into the interior forest area without fixing a radio collar at Thattakarai forest range located on Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border in the Erode Forest Division.

After a few days of direct sighting, the elephant could not be tracked by the Forest Department staff and it moved to Kadambur forest range and later to Anthiyur forest range.

On Thursday morning, the elephant, from Anthiyur forest range ventured out of the forest and passed through Athani, Sembulichampalayam, Sanjeevirayan Kovil and reached Varapallam and Perumugai villages. The animal was found inside the Bhavani river and later it took shelter at a sugarcane field and was standing there throughout the day.

Staff from Anthiyur and T.N. Palayam forest ranges are continuing to monitor the elephant and warn villagers through public address system not to go near the animal.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam held a meeting with forest officials and also inspected the damage the elephant caused to crops and compound walls. The MLA asked people not to chase the elephant as they had planned to capture it and translocate it. Officials said the elephant had walked 5 km away from the forest area and a 60-member team is monitoring it.