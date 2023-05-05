Wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ to be captured again and translocated

May 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - ERODE

With the wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ trampling to death a 48-year-old daily wage worker at Perumugai in the T.N. Palayam block on Thursday, the Forest Department is gearing up to capture it again and translocate the animal.

The decision comes after the elephant, which was captured in the Talavadi Hill on April 17 and translocated to a forest area at Thattakarai in the Bargur Hills, had walked over 50 km in search of food and reached Varapallam and Perumugai on Thursday. The elephant was found in the Bhavani river and later it took shelter at a sugarcane field when it trampled to death P. Sitheeswaran. Officials confirmed that the elephant involved in the attack was ‘Karuppan’.

On Friday, two kumkis, Bomman and Srinivasan, arrived from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Sanjeevirayan Kovil area at Athani, near the Anthiyur forest.

The elephant that crossed Sathyamangalam Road at Kallipatti and entered a forest area in the Anthiyur Forest Range was found near a waterbody in the Vadakombai area. Over 100 staff members of the ranges of Anthiyur, T.N. Palayam, Talavadi and Jerahalli continue to monitor the movement of Karuppan while veterinarians are studying the terrain to tranquilise the elephant.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), told The Hindu that the operation would be carried out during day time and permission had been sought for translocating the elephant. A team of rangers, three veterinarians, elephant trackers and staff members are expected to begin the operation on Saturday.

S. Kannaiyan, president, Talavadi Farmers’ Association, said the elephant that was earlier released into the interior forest area at Thattakarai on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border in the Erode Forest Division had reached the Anthiyur forest area now. “After capturing Karuppan, it should be radio-collared and the elephant should be released into a forest area outside the district,” he stressed.