Wild elephant ‘Karuppan’ gives forest officials the slip in Talavadi Hills

March 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE 

The elephant was tracked in a farm land in Talavadi Forest Range and the veterinarians fired a tranquilliser dart. However, the elephant entered the forest area and could not be traced further 

S P Saravanan
A team of forest personnel and veterinarians during the operation to capture a wild elephant in Talavadi Hills in Erode district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department’s attempt at capturing a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills in erode district failed for the second time in a week, as the darted elephant was not fully sedated and it entered into the forest area. 

The elephant was tracked in a farm land in Talavadi Forest Range on Tuesday morning and the veterinarians fired a tranquilliser dart. However, the animal entered the forest area and could not be traced further. 

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director of STR, told The Hindu the elephant had been raiding crops in the last three to four years. “We are working on a strategy to sedate it inside the forest area,” he said. 

The ‘Operation Black’ to capture the elephant, fix a radio collar and translocate it resumed on March 22. Two kumkis, Bomman and Sujay, both from Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were stationed at the base camp at Maharajapuram village to assist the operation. It may be recalled that the operation was initially carried out from January 12 to 19 and was stopped as the elephant, which was darted many times, was not sedated fully. 

