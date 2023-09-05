Wild elephant found with injuries dies in Coimbatore

September 05, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A sub-adult female wild elephant that was found with injuries in the mouth by a forest patrol team near a brick kiln in Thadagam in Coimbatore died on Tuesday without responding to treatment.

The Forest Department Veterinarian who attended to the elephant had identified injuries caused due to explosion of an avuttukai (country bomb). The country bomb is used by poachers and a section of farmers to kill wild boars. A case of forest crime has been registered and the investigation was being carried out with sniffer dogs, sources said.

