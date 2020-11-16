Wild elephant found dead

A wild elephant was found dead near Thenkanikottai in Hosur here on Sunday.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said a herd of elephants from Banerghatta had been camping at Thalli near the State border for the past few days.

Two elephants got separated from the herd and were roaming in Udaidurgam forest areas.

One of them, a 35-year-old tusker, was found dead at an agricultural land in Kavipuram on Sunday and the villagers alerted forest officials.

A team led by wildlife veterinarian Dr. Prakash conducted the autopsy. Officials said the elephant died due to electrocution from the fences at the agri land.