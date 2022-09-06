Wild elephant found dead near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district 

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 06, 2022 21:07 IST

A male wild elephant was found dead in Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division on Tuesday.

The Forest Department said the carcass was found in the water storage area of Bhavanisagar Reservoir, around 1 km away from the boundary of Mothur Pethikuttai reserve forest of Sirumugai range, on Tuesday noon. The elephant is said to have died a few days ago. The staff examined the carcass and they could not find any external injury. The tusks of the elephant were intact.

According to Sirumugai forest range officer D. Senthil Kumar, the post-mortem examination of the carcass will be held on Wednesday.

