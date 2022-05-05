Wild elephant found dead near Thadagam

A female wild elephant was found dead in a private land near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Thursday. With this, the number of wild elephants that have died in Coimbatore Forest Division this year increased to 10.

According to the Forest Department, the carcass was found in a private land at the Melmudi downhill that falls under Thadagam north beat of Coimbatore forest range, arond 250 metres away from the reserve forest boundary.

A team from the Forest Department headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests C. Dinesh Kumar, Coimbatore forest range officer A. Arun Kumar and Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar visited the place.

As blood was oozing from the trunk of the elephant, the veterinarian wanted to check whether it had anthrax infection. Mr. Sukumar said blood samples collected from the carcass were examined at a government laboratory and they tested negative for anthrax.

He said the carcass of the elephant, aged around 20, would be autopsied on Friday.

Mr. Arun Kumar said the land, where the carcass was found, had been remaining unused with the vegetation mainly comprising Prosopis juliflora (Seemaikaruvelam).