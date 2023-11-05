Wild elephant found dead in forest near Coimbatore

November 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A wild elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area near Coimbatore on Sunday. Field staff of the Forest Department spotted the carcass while patrolling Thadagam reserve forest falling under Tholampalayam central beat of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The post-mortem examination on the carcass was conducted by forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar on Sunday in the presence of officials from the Forest Department and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

As per the post-mortem findings, the elephant was aged around 20. The veterinarian opined that the elephant was suspected to have suffered from acute anaemia of unknown origin, leading to cardiac failure and death.

Samples of internal organs were collected for forensic examinations.