HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant found dead in forest near Coimbatore

November 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area near Coimbatore on Sunday. Field staff of the Forest Department spotted the carcass while patrolling Thadagam reserve forest falling under Tholampalayam central beat of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The post-mortem examination on the carcass was conducted by forest veterinary officer A. Sukumar on Sunday in the presence of officials from the Forest Department and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

As per the post-mortem findings, the elephant was aged around 20. The veterinarian opined that the elephant was suspected to have suffered from acute anaemia of unknown origin, leading to cardiac failure and death.

Samples of internal organs were collected for forensic examinations.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.