GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant feeds on plastic sack rice near Coimbatore

Published - October 17, 2024 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant feeding on rice pulled out from a shop at Semmedu near Coimbatore on Wednesday night.

A wild elephant feeding on rice pulled out from a shop at Semmedu near Coimbatore on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild elephant ventured into a village near Coimbatore on Wednesday night, causing damage to a local grocery store. The elephant pulled out a bag of rice and fed on both the rice and the plastic bag. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

According to the Forest Department, the lone tusker entered Semmedu village near Thondamuthur, and is one of two tuskers known to frequently visit Semmedu and the nearby Narasipuram area. Villagers captured footage of the tusker removing a bag of rice from the shop, breaking it open, and feeding on the rice.

In response to the damages caused by these two tuskers, farmers and residents of Semmedu and Narasipuram had recently staged a protest outside the local Forest Department staff quarters. Boluvampatti Forest Range Officer T. Suseendranath confirmed that two teams had been conducting night patrols to drive out wild elephants entering the villages. Following the incident on Wednesday night, an additional team has been deployed, with three teams now conducting night patrols from Thursday onwards.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.