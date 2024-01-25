ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant falls sick in farm near Coimbatore, treatment begins

January 25, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Veterinarians and Forest Department staff attending to a wild elephant that fell sick on a private land at Sirumugai near Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veterinarians on Thursday began treatment for a female wild elephant that fell sick in a private farm at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

The Forest Department said the elephant was found lying sick on an agricultural land belonging to Murugan on Thursday morning. The farm is located around 200 metres away from Odanthurai reserve forest of Sirumugai range.

After being alerted by the field staff, District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj issued directions for initiating treatment for the elephant. Sirumugai Forest Range Officer K. Manoj said the elephant was unable to stand when it was spotted in the farm in the morning. The staff erected a tent to avoid the animal getting exposed to sunlight.

“Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and assistant veterinary surgeon C. Thiyagarajan are treating the elephant. The veterinarians have administered medicines to revive its health. They are continuing the treatment,” he said.

As the elephant was lying down, the veterinarians were not able to examine the animal fully and to rule out external injuries. Since there was no improvement in the animal’s condition, the veterinarians did not attempt to lift the animal to a standing position with the help of a crane.

