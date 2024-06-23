GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild elephant enters residential area in Coimbatore, driven back by forest staff

Published - June 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A tusker slamming the gate of a house at Arul Nagar near IOB Colony at the Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore on Saturday night.

A tusker slamming the gate of a house at Arul Nagar near IOB Colony at the Maruthamalai foothills in Coimbatore on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A couple escaped from a wild elephant that entered a residential area at the Marudhamalai foothills on Saturday night.

Forest Department officials said that an adult tusker entered Arul Nagar at IOB Colony at the Marudhamalai foothills around 9.40 p.m.

As the elephant was moving along a street, a resident, Sivakumar, stepped outside his home after hearing the noise. He spotted the tusker at close range and quickly ran back into the house. His wife, who was about to step outside the house, also managed to get inside just in time.

The tusker followed Mr. Sivakumar and slammed the metal gate of the house before leaving the area.

Land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore abuts proposed elephant corridor

Officials said that the same tusker later entered the Bharathiar University campus, which abuts a reserve forest falling under the Coimbatore forest range, and went to the swimming pool on the rear side of the campus. Front-line staff of the Department, who were following the tusker, drove the animal back into the forest.

Previously on May 23, a tusker that entered the university campus attacked a security guard, who died on the spot.

