Tension prevailed at Perur near Coimbatore after a lone tusker that entered human habitations in the early hours of Sunday passed through several residential areas and attacked one person.
The elephant drew a large crowd, and the Forest Department and police had a tough time managing them.
However, the elephant attacked one person while crossing the Perur – Siruvani road. The injured has been identified as Maruthamuthu (65), a resident of Selvapuram. Forest Department staff shifted him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Though the elephant passed through residential areas and Siruvani main road, it did not cause much damage or chase people. Mr. Maruthamuthu was pushed by the elephant when it entered a land adjacent to the main road where the former also ran into for safety.