Wild elephant enters human habitation at Perur near Coimbatore; man injured

March 17, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tension in Coimbatore as lone tusker enters human habitations, attacks one person, prompting Forest Department and police intervention.

Tension prevailed at Perur near Coimbatore after a lone tusker that entered human habitations in the early hours of Sunday passed through several residential areas and attacked one person. The elephant drew a large crowd, and the Forest Department and police had a tough time managing them. ALSO READ Disturbances in proposed Kalkothy–Walayar corridor force elephants to enter villages

However, the elephant attacked one person while crossing the Perur – Siruvani road. The injured has been identified as Maruthamuthu (65), a resident of Selvapuram. Forest Department staff shifted him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Officials with the Department said that it is the same tusker that attacked three persons on a single night at Karadimadai village recently. It has been roaming alone and damaging houses and sheds in farms for rice, millets and cattle feeds.

Though the elephant passed through residential areas and Siruvani main road, it did not cause much damage or chase people. Mr. Maruthamuthu was pushed by the elephant when it entered a land adjacent to the main road where the former also ran into for safety.