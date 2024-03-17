GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant enters human habitation at Perur near Coimbatore; man injured

Tension in Coimbatore as lone tusker enters human habitations, attacks one person, prompting Forest Department and police intervention.

March 17, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The wild elephant that broke into human habitation at Perur in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The wild elephant that broke into human habitation at Perur in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Tension prevailed at Perur near Coimbatore after a lone tusker that entered human habitations in the early hours of Sunday passed through several residential areas and attacked one person.

The elephant drew a large crowd, and the Forest Department and police had a tough time managing them.

Disturbances in proposed Kalkothy–Walayar corridor force elephants to enter villages

However, the elephant attacked one person while crossing the Perur – Siruvani road. The injured has been identified as Maruthamuthu (65), a resident of Selvapuram. Forest Department staff shifted him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Officials with the Department said that it is the same tusker that attacked three persons on a single night at Karadimadai village recently. It has been roaming alone and damaging houses and sheds in farms for rice, millets and cattle feeds.

Though the elephant passed through residential areas and Siruvani main road, it did not cause much damage or chase people. Mr. Maruthamuthu was pushed by the elephant when it entered a land adjacent to the main road where the former also ran into for safety.

Elephant attacks claim 147 lives in Coimbatore Forest Division in 12 years, 176 jumbos die 

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said that the staff are attempting to drive out the elephant to the nearest forest area, towards Madukkarai. “We have sought the help of the police to control and manage the crowd,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.