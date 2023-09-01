HamberMenu
Wild elephant enters farmland in Erode, chased away into forest

September 01, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant raided a farm at Anna Nagar in T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Erode district on Friday and damaged sugar cane crops.

A wild elephant raided a farm at Anna Nagar in T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Erode district on Friday and damaged sugar cane crops. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild elephant that entered a farmland at Anna Nagar in T.N. Palayam Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Division here was chased away into forest on Friday. 

At 5 a.m., the range office received information that a tusker had entered the farm owned by Arumugam and was damaging sugar cane crops. Forest department staff reached the spot and chased the elephant away into the forest.

The villagers claimed that elephant-proof-trenches were not maintained properly and hence, elephants were venturing out of the forest and raiding crops. They urged the department to deepen the trenches.

On August 29, two elephants ventured out of the forest and raided a banana farm owned by Kumar. On August 25, a tusker had entered Anna Nagar and damaged crops.

