Wild elephant electrocuted, dies after power line falls on it, near Coimbatore

March 25, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A male wild elephant was electrocuted after a power line fell on it, purportedly after the animal pushed an electric post, on a private plot of land near Coimbatore, early on Saturday. This is the fifth elephant to have been killed due to electrocution in Tamil Nadu this month.

The electrocution took place on a barren patch of land in Poochiyur village, around 1 km away from the nearest forest boundary.

Senior officials from the Forest Department visited the site, and said efforts were being made to conduct a post-mortem examination of the elephant. The power line of the broken electric pole was lying on the carcass of the adult elephant, when the Forest staff reached the spot. It is suspected that the electric pole broke, after the elephant either pushed the pole or rubbed its body against it, which is typical elephant behaviour to relieve it of an itching sensation, Forest officials said.

The pole was found broken, at the bottom end and in the middle. Power supply to the location was suspended after the Forest Department staff alerted Tangedco officials about the incident.

On March 6, two adult female elephants and a makhna were electrocuted by an illegal electric fence in a farm in a village in Dharmapuri district. On March 18, a tusker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a low-lying powerline when the Forest Department staff chased it from a village in Dharmapuri district.

Saturday’s incident, the fifth, comes two days after the Madras High Court summoned the Tangedco Chairman and Chief Wildlife Warden on April 19, to explain the four elephant deaths in Dharmapuri.