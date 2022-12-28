HamberMenu
Wild elephant damages crops near Jerahalli forest range at Talavadi

December 28, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant, nicknamed “Karuppan”, damaged standing crops near Jerahalli forest range at Talavadi here on Tuesday night.

The elephant ventured out of the forest and entered a farm land at Rangasamy Kovil area and damaged maize crops. Farmers chased the elephant back into the forest. On Wednesday, when forest officials arrived at the village, farmers besieged the forest department vehicle and staged a protest. Later, police also arrived at the spot.

S. Kannaiyan, convener of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association, wanted the crop-raider to be radio-collared and relocated so that loss of life and farmers’ livelihood are not affected. After talks, the vehicle was released by the protesters. Forest officials and the police told the farmers that a kumki, presently in Hasanur, would be transported to Jerahalli and the operation to radio collar the elephant would commence on Thursday. They also assured to increase the strength of forest staff in the village until the commencement of the operation. 

 

