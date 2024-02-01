Wild elephant damages ambulance, kills cattle in Krishnagiri

February 01, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A wild elephant damaged an ambulance, a two-wheeler, and killed a cow at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.

Following information that a wild elephant had entered the town in the wee hours, forest officials rushed to the spot and tried to chase the elephant into the forest. During the attempt, the elephant damaged an ambulance and a two-wheeler parked on the roadside. Two people, including a bank security guard, escaped from the elephant attack and managed to flee.

Later, the elephant killed a cow in the locality. After several hours of struggle, the Forest Department chased the elephant into the A. Chettipalli forest.

