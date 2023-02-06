ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant captured and translocated to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

February 06, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A makhna elephant that strayed into human habitations in the Palacode block causing damage to crops was captured and translocated to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday.

The elephant was damaging crops and posing threat to humans at and around Papparapatti in the last four months. On the demand from farmers, the district administration and the Forest Department decided to capture the elephant and translocate it.

A kumki elephant, Chinnathambi, was brought from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to help in the operation.

On February 4, a team of forest workers tracked down the elephant at Eachampallam village and monitored its movement. On Sunday morning, veterinarians fired tranquilliser darts and the animal was sedated. After two hours, it was shifted to the truck with the help of the kumki and a crane. Later, the vehicle left for the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

