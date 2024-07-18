GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant, calf enter residential area near Coimbatore

Published - July 18, 2024 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A female wild elephant that attempted to break the gate of a house at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kanuvai in Coimbatore on Wednesday night.

A female wild elephant that attempted to break the gate of a house at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Kanuvai in Coimbatore on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A female elephant and its calf entered a thickly populated residential area near Coimbatore on Wednesday night, leaving residents in panic.

Forest Department staff said that the cow elephant and its calf entered Thiruvalluvar Nagar at Kanuvai. The mother-calf-duo attempted to break open the gate of a house and chased some of the residents.

Forest officials said that the two elephants had previously damaged houses, provision stores and ration shops in Coimbatore, Boluvampatti and Madukkarai forest range limits. They also damaged to crops and developed a taste for cattle feed.

“The two elephants have been habituated to eating easily available foods like rice, cattle feed and crops. Though they were in Kerala limits for a brief period, they returned to Coimbatore Forest Division limits. Chasing them from residential areas without creating panic is a challenge,” said an official.

Narrow escape for construction workers as elephants damage shed near Coimbatore

The field staff drove them back from Thiruvallur Nagar on Wednesday night and visited the place on Thursday morning. They appealed to the residents in a public addressing system to avoid venturing out at night. Residents have been requested to alert the Department when there is a movement of elephants.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.