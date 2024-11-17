 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant breaks electric pole near Coimbatore, damages crops

Published - November 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An electric pole that was damaged by a wild elephant at Kempanur near Coimbatore on Saturday night.

An electric pole that was damaged by a wild elephant at Kempanur near Coimbatore on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A lone male elephant that strayed into Kempanur village near Thondamuthur near Coimbatore on Saturday night broke an electric pole and also caused damages to various agricultural crops in the village.

Forest Department officials said that a tusker entered agricultural fields at Kembanur late on Saturday. The elephant damaged a few young coconut trees in the farm of V.R. Chinnasamy.

Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

Officials said the animal pushed an electric pole while moving to another field. The pole broke and collapsed. Though the electric lines dropped due to the broken pole, the elephant escaped unhurt.

The same elephant caused damages in a one-acre tomato farm in the same locality, before being chased away by the frontline staff of the Forest Department.

Firecrackers hurled at tusker in village near Coimbatore

“The power supply was cut automatically after the electric pole collapsed and live lines came into contact with each other. The night patrol team rushed to the spot immediately and drove out the elephant,” said T. Suseendranath, Forest Range Officer, Boluvampatti range.

The frontline staff were also monitoring another lone tusker that has been causing damages at Poondi at Vellingiri foothills.

Published - November 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.