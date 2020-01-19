Coimbatore

Wild elephant attacks trekkers, woman trampled to death near Coimbatore

The Forest Department claims that the group of nine people were trekking in the reserve forest area near Periyanaickenpalayam without prior permission

A 40-year-old woman, who with her husband and friends allegedly ventured into a reserve forest area near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore for trekking, was killed by a wild elephant on Sunday morning.

P. Bhuwaneshwari, a resident of Ganapathy Managar in Coimbatore, was killed in the attack by a lone tusker while the others managed to escape.

The Forest Department has claimed that the group of nine people were trekking in the reserve forest area without getting prior permission.

An official from the Department said that the group went into a forest area coming under Tholampalayam east beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Sunday morning. They reportedly planned to trek the area between Kunjurpatihi and Manguzhi. Around 7.30 a.m., they had an encounter with a tusker which trampled the woman, killing her on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

It is learnt that the group used to go for trekking on holidays.

Jan 19, 2020

