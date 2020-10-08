Wild boars that scavenge garbage pose threat to motorists

A wild boar scavenging garbage dumped on the side of a road at Mathvarayapuram village in Coimbatore district.

COIMBATORE

08 October 2020 23:59 IST

Garbage dumped on the side of roads at Mathvarayapuram and Alandurai panchayats of Coimbatore district is causing problems as wild boars come in large numbers to scavenge the waste materials.

People from the locality complain that crossing and movements of wild boars on roads in these rural areas are resulting in accidents.

After the issue came to its attention, the Forest Department urged the panchayat administrations to take measures to prevent littering of food, vegetable and meat wastes on the sides of roads.

“Several minor accidents were reported in the past due to the movement of wild boars in the panchayats. One such accident was reported last week at Mathvarayapuram,” said a person from Mathvarayapuram.

Vegetable, poultry and meat wastes attract wild boars as they are easy food.

S. Vetrivel, vice-president of Mathvarayapuram village, said large numbers of wild boars lived in bushes on the sides of Masa Orambu stream at the panchayat and they also strayed into nearby farms.

“Efforts will be taken to prevent dumping of waste outside the garbage bins. The location of the bins will also be changed,” he said.

A senior official with the Forest Department said that a sizeable population of wild boars lived outside protected forest areas. They engaged in crop damages and scavenging garbage.