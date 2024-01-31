January 31, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In yet another incident of poaching, five men hunted a wild boar using a country-made bomb (avittukai) near Coimbatore on Wednesday. The Forest Department arrested the five men and seized wild boar meat from them.

According to the Department, searches were being carried out along the fringes of forests falling under the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore Forest Division, based on specific information on the use of country-made bombs for poaching wild animals. The staff also questioned suspects.

The staff on Wednesday apprehended five persons, who hail from Neelampathy in Tholampalayam central beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, with wild boar meat. When questioned, the men told officials that they hunted a wild boar using a country-made bomb and processed its meat for consumption.

The arrested have been identified as U. Krishnasamy, V. Maruthan, M. Rangasamy, M. Appayyan and P. Vellingiri. Since the use of an explosive was involved in the poaching, the five persons would be handed over to the police, said a Forest Department official.

Sources with the Forest Department said searches were being carried out along forest boundaries to curb the use of country-made bombs, after a 33-year-old man from Karadimadai near Perur suffered injuries while making the explosive for hunting on January 26.