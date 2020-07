ERODE

20 July 2020 17:47 IST

The carcass of a 15-year-old female wild bear was found at Bargur Forest Range here on Monday.

During patrol at Thamaraikarai beat, forest personnel found the carcass and alerted senior officials. Later, veterinarians performed an autopsy which revealed that the bear did not consume food properly and had died. Later, the carcass was left to nature.

