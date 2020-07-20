Coimbatore

Wild bear found dead at Bargur forest

The carcass of a 15-year-old female wild bear was found at Bargur Forest Range here on Monday.

During patrol at Thamaraikarai beat, forest personnel found the carcass and alerted senior officials. Later, veterinarians performed an autopsy which revealed that the bear did not consume food properly and had died. Later, the carcass was left to nature.

