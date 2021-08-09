Wild animal attacks: compensation sought for victims’ families

Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to provide compensation to the families of those died in wild animal attacks.

Party’s Hasanur Panchayat meeting was held here on Sunday in which its general committee member S. Mohan Kumar participated. A resolution passed in the meeting said under the State Disaster Response Fund, a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh was provided to the family of victim who died of wild animal attack. Injured person was provided compensation based on the gravity of injuries as per the Forest Department order in 2016.

“But compensation is provided only if the loss of life takes place in human habitations or the farm land,” the resolution said.

The resolution said tribal people and other communities who lived inside the forest area depended on forest resources for their livelihood which was also ensured to them as per the Forest Rights Act.

Pointing out the recent incidents where humans were killed inside the forest area for which compensation was denied, the resolution called for providing compensation as per the law. “Providing compensation to the victim’s family has been followed for many years and the Forest Department is denying it only recently,” the resolution said.

The resolutions said denying compensation as per law was unfair and wanted the State government to intervene.