Wife of former V-C passes away

Sivagami Ponnuswamy (74), wife of P.K. Ponnuswamy (85), former Vice-Chancellor of Madras and Madurai Kamaraj universities, passed away late on Friday night, in Coimbatore, after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband and two daughters.
Updated - August 17, 2024 10:02 pm IST
Published - August 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST
