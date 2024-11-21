 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wife of accused in lawyer’s assault arrested; victim critical

Published - November 21, 2024 05:54 pm IST - HOSUR

P.V. Srividya

The police have arrested the wife of the accused in Wednesday’s attack on a lawyer outside a court in Hosur.

Sathyavathy was arrested late on Wednesday night, hours after her husband Anand Kumar, a court clerk, hacked the lawyer, Kannan, and surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate’s Court. Videos of the assault captured on mobile phones have since gone viral.

According to the police, Ms. Sathyavathy was an accomplice to the assault, since she had “previous knowledge” of it.

Speaking to The Hindu, Assistant Superintendent of Police Akshay Anil said that the police had “incriminating evidence” against Ms. Sathyavathy, who went ‘absconding’ soon after the assault, till she was arrested.

Bar Council

According to Inspector R. Nagaraj, there was festering enmity between the accused couple and Mr. Kannan. In January, Ms. Sathyavathy lodged a complaint of harassment against Kannan at the All Women Police Station, and was issued a CSR. But both the parties came to a compromise, saying they would sort it out at the Bar. The Bar Council is said to have intervened.

The allegation was that Mr. Kannan had harassed Ms. Sathyavathy, stalked her, sent her unsolicited text messages, and threatened her.

“There was a history, since Ms. Sathyavathy had allegedly slapped him with slippers. They should have given a complaint and pursued it,” Mr. Nagaraj said.

While Mr. Anand Kumar was arrested under Sections 296(B), 109(1) and 49 of BNS, Ms. Sathyavathy has been arrested under all but one section of 296 (b).

As of Thursday evening, Mr. Kannan was said to be critical.

Published - November 21, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.