Widespread rainfall in Erode and Salem districts

Rain triggered flash flood in a stream at Talavadi in Erode district on Tuesday evening.

Many places in the district continue to receive heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day affecting the movement of people on Tuesday night.

Rain in the forest areas of Talamalai led to flash floods in many streams while water entered many houses in low-lying areas in the hill area. The low-lying bridge at Gumatapuram was submerged disrupting vehicle movement for two hours between Talavadi and Hasanur. Also, bridges between Doddagajanur and Mettalvadi and Diginarai and Karalavadi were submerged as vehicle movement was restored after the flow of water got reduced.

The district rainfall received a total rainfall of 215.2 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were Varattupallam 46.2 mm, Kodumudi 32 mm, Ammapettai 24.8 mm, Sathyamangalam and Erode 19 mm each, Bhavani 11 mm, Bhavanisagar 5.8 mm and Talavadi 5.4 mm.

Salem district received a total of 430.2 mm rain of which Sankari recorded 133 mm rainfall as on Wednesday. The rainfall recorded at various places were Edappadi 72 mm, Yercaud and Omalur 53 mm each, Thammampatti 50 mm, Mettur 44.2 mm, Salem 39 mm, Kadayampatti 30 mm, Kariyakovil 24 mm and P.N. Palayam 6 mm.

Namakkal district received a total of 39.80 mm of which Kumarapalayam recorded 24.40 mm.