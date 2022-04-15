Widespread rainfall in Erode district

April 15, 2022 15:22 IST

Rain lashed many parts of the district on Thursday night bringing relief to the people from sweltering heat.

Rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, damaged electric lines in many parts of the city and in rural areas affecting the people. Though Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) workers were ready to carry out restoration work, lightning prevented them from carrying out the work. Later, the workers carried out repair works and normalcy was restored in the affected areas.

The district received a total rainfall of 297 mm while Kavundapadi received the maximum of 86.2 mm. Rainfall recorded in other places were Bhavani 31 mm, Gunderipallam 28.8 mm, Kodiveri and Nambiyur 24 mm each, Perundurai 18 mm, Erode 14 mm, Bhavanisagar 12.6 mm, Gobichettipalayam 11.2 mm, Ammapettai 11 mm, Elanthakuttai 9.7 mm and Varattupallam 8 mm.