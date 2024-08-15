Widespread rainfall in Erode district

Many places in Erode district received moderate rainfall on Wednesday night while gusty winds damaged electric lines leading to power disruptions.

Rain started in the evening and continued till early Thursday morning while thunder and lightning damaged electric lines in many parts of the district. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) workers carried out restoration work during night hours and till Thursday afternoon at a few places and restored power supply.

At 8 a.m., the district received a total rainfall of 670.80 mm while Perundurai received the maximum of 120 mm. Rainfall recorded in other places were Varattupallam reservoir 68 mm, Modakkurichi 67 mm, Gunderipallam reservoir 65.40 mm, Ammapettai 64.40 mm, Erode 51.20 mm, Kavundapadi 42.20 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 29.60 mm, Bhavani 28 mm, Kodiveri anicut 26 mm, Gobichettipalayam 25.20 mm, Sathyamangalam 23 mm and Chennimalai 21 mm. No damage to house or property was reported.