Widespread rainfall in Erode district

Many places in the district, mostly rural areas, continued to receive rainfall affecting standing crops, here on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Rain in Talavadi, Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur led to inundation of crops at many places as farmers complained of crop damage. At Nambiyur, rain led to a lake attaining its full storage capacity after which a breach was reported. Water from the lake entered the village and farm land affecting the crops. Many water bodies in the area received copious water.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, the district received a total rainfall of 318.30 mm. The rainfall recorded in various places were Talavadi 71 mm, Perundurai 57 mm, Ammapettai 35.20 mm, Nambiyur 26 mm, Bhavani 24 mm, Chennimalai 18 mm, Elandakuttai Medu 14.80 mm and Kavundapadi 12.20 mm.