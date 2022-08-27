Widespread rainfall in Erode district

The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in Erode turned slushy causing inconvenience to the public in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The city and its suburbs received rainfall in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday turning the roads slushy at several places causing inconvenience to the road users.

Rain, which started on Friday evening, continued for three hours while it drizzled in the early hours of Saturday leading to stagnation of water on roads at many places in the city. The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises on the V.O.C. ground turned slushy making it difficult for pedestrians and two-wheelers to enter and leave the premises. Water stagnated on Perundurai Road while overflowing sewage channels were attended by corporation workers at Kumalankuttai.

Likewise, water logging at the railway underpasses at Vendipalayam and K.K. Nagar caused inconvenience to road users and pedestrians. Rain in catchment areas led to the Perumpallam anicut receiving copious water as surplus water started to overflow from the anicut in the morning.

The district received a total rainfall of 396 mm rainfall with Erode receiving 108 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were Bhavani 64 mm, Bhavanisagar 34.20 mm, Modakkurichi 31 mm, Kavundapadi 26.4 mm, Varattupallam 20.4 m0m, Elanthakuttaimedu 17.8 mm, Gunderipallam 14 mm, Perundurai 13 mm, Talavadi 11.20 mm, Ammapettai 11 mm and Gobichettipalayam 10 mm.

