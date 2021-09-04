Widespread rainfall in Erode district

Widespread rainfall in the district during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday brought down the temperature during the day on Friday.

Most of the areas in the district received good rainfall leading to stagnation of water on roads. In the city, water stagnation at the limited use subway at Vendipalayam affected vehicle movement while motorists faced hardship in crossing Cauvery Road and Manikoondu areas where underground sewerage scheme works is in progress.

At the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in V.O.C. Park Ground, water stagnation led to the soil turning slushy, affecting the movement of two-wheelers and pedestrians.

The district received a total rainfall of 262 mm while rainfall recorded at various places were Gunderipallam 35 mm, Kodumudi 33 mm, Modakkurichi 30 mm, Bhavani 24 mm, Chennimalai 21 mm, Kavundapadi 15 mm, Varattupallam and Ammapettai 14.4 mm each, Erode 11 mm, Gobichettipalayam 9.3 mm, Kodiveri 9.1 mm, Perundurai, Talavadi and Bhavanisagar 9 mm each, and Sathyamangalam 7 mm.

Water level at Bhavanisagar Dam continues to be at 102 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 3,928 cusecs while the discharge was 3,390 cusecs into River Bhavani and 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal. The storage was 30.31 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Rainfall recorded in the dam area was 9 mm.