Widespread rainfall in Erode and Salem districts

Erode, Tamil Nadu, 27/07/2022: The V.O.C. vegetable and fruit market turned slushy due to rain in Erode on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 M. Govarthan | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

While Erode district received a total rainfall of 173 mm, Salem recorded 290.4 mm.

Many places in Erode district received rainfall in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday turning the roads slushy at several places.

The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises that function on the V.O.C. ground turned slushy causing inconvenience to the public and motorists.

The district received a total rainfall of 173 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places were Varattupallam 41 mm, Perundurai 26 mm, Chennimalai and Nambiyur 24 mm each, Talavadi 16 mm, Kavundapadi 12 mm and Gobichettipalayam 8 mm.

Salem district received a total of 290.4 mm rains of which Kariyakovil recorded 41 mm rainfall as on Wednesday. The rainfall recorded at various places were Gangavalli 36 mm, Anaimaduvu 31 mm, Veeraganur 27 mm, Yercaud 26.4 mm, Kadayampatti 26 mm, P.N. Palayam 26 mm, Attur 24.2 mm, Thammampatti 23 mm and Omalur 12 mm.

Namakkal district received a total of 180.4 mm of which Mangalapuram recorded 37.60 mm. The rainfall recorded at various places were Senthamangalam 36 mm, Namakkal and Kolli Hills 20 mm each, Collectorate 16 mm, Rasipuram 13.40 mm and Erumapatti and Mohanur 10 mm each.