Widespread rainfall in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

While Amaravathi reservoir had 88.09 ft of water against the full reservoir level of 90 ft, the inflows in to Thirumoorthi touched 49.44..

Many places in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts received heavy rainfall in the early hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Coimbatore District received an average rainfall of 35.74 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The district recorded a total rainfall of 500.40 mm.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Sholayar reservoir had 160.13 ft of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 ft, The water levels of other reservoirs in the district include Parambikulam 70.72 ft (72 ft), Aliyar 118.00 ft (120 ft), and Bhavanisagar 102 ft (105 ft), as on Saturday morning.

Bhavanisagar reservoir had an inflow of 4,812 cusecs and the same quantity of water was discharged from the reservoir.

In Coimbatore city, a few underpasses were inundated with rainwater. The underpasses in the Avinashi Road flyover and Langa corner were deluged and traffic was stopped temporarily. Corporation workers flushed out the rainwater using motors.

Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the underpasses and Sanganur canal and directed the corporation workers to clear the shrubs in the canal to ensure the free flow of water.

The rainfall recorded in different places in the district were Mettupalayam - 33 mm, Cincona - 50 mm, Chinnakallar - 55 mm, Valparai PAP - 73 mm, Valparai taluk - 69 mm, Sholayar - 53 mm, Aliyar - 3 mm, Sulur - 13 mm, Pollachi - 11 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam - 3.40 mm, Coimbatore Airport - 21.80, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - 59 mm.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district recorded an average rainfall of 17.42 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m on Saturday.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Amaravathi reservoir had 88.09 ft of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 90 ft and Thirumoorthi reservoir had 49.44 ft of water against 60 ft.

The levels of other reservoirs in the district include Uppar Dam 1.25 (24 ft), Nallathangal Dam 12.66 (29.53 ft), and Vattamalai Korai Odai Reservoir 1.37 (24.75 ft), as of Saturday morning.

The rainfall recorded in various places in the district were Kangeyam - 94 mm, Mulanur - 28 mm, Amaravathi Dam - 25 mm, Palladam - 24 mm, Tiruppur Collectorate - 19 mm, Tiruppur North - 13 mm, Tiruppur South - 11 mm, Vellakoil - 9 mm and Dharapuram 14