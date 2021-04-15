Widespread rainfall across Erode district

Widespread rainfall in the district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday brought down the temperature during the day on Thursday.

Most of the areas in the district, except Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar blocks, received good rainfall that started around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and continued till 1 a.m. on Thursday. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms disrupted power supply in many areas. Heavy rain in the city led to stagnation of water at many spots on Perundurai Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and on the outskirts. Also, vehicles had to wade through the stagnated rainwater at the limited use subway at Vendipalayam and the railway underpass on Chennimalai Road. Rain brought much respite to people who were facing hardship due to soaring temperature in the past two weeks.

The district received a total rainfall of 929.2 mm while Varattupallam received the maximum of 104.6 mm. Rainfall recorded at various places were Kodumudi 100.6 mm, Bhavani 89 mm, Nambiyur 85 mm, Chennimalai 76 mm, Erode 70 mm, Talavadi 60 mm, Perundurai 55 mm, Kavundapadi 52.2 mm, Modakkurichi 45 mm, Ammapettai 48 mm, Gunderipallam 40 mm, Elantha Kuttai Medu 29.4 mm, Bhavanisagar 28.2 mm, Sathyamangalam 18 mm, Gobichettipalayam 16 mm and Kodiveri 12.2 mm.