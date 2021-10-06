Widespread rain in Nambiyur and Sathyamangalam

06 October 2021 00:20 IST

Sathyamangalam and Nambiyur here received widespread rain in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The rain led to inundation of many houses and uprooting of two trees in Sathyamangalam. A compound wall of a house in Nambiyur was damaged and Dharmaraj (18), who was sleeping inside the house, sustained injuries. He has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The district received a total rainfall of 356 mm. The rainfall recorded in other places are: Sathyamangalam 83 mm, Nambiyur 60 mm, Gunderipallam 46.4 mm, Bhavanisagar 27.2 mm, Varattupallam 26.2 mm, Gobichettipalayam 18.4 mm and Modakkurichi 18 mm.

Advertising

Advertising

Water level in Bhavanisagar Dam stood at 101.97 feet, against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 4,668 cusecs and the discharge was 2,300 cusecs in to Lower Bhavani Project canal.

The storage was 30.29 tmc, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Officials said that once the water level touches 102 feet, the entire inflow would be discharged.