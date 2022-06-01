Widespread rain in Erode

Many places in the district received rain on Tuesday night, particularly the hill area of Talavadi that recorded 58 mm rainfall. The district received a total rainfall of 235.8 mm. Rainfall recorded in other places were Erode 44 mm, Gobichettipalayam 28 mm, Kavundapadi 37.2 mm, Bhavanisagar 15.6 mm, Kodiveri 15 mm, Elanthakuttai 14 mm and Gunderipallam 7.8 mm.