Widespread rain across Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts

Several parts of Coimbatore district received heavy rainfall on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With North-East Monsoon intensifying, many places in Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts witnessed widespread rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Coimbatore district registered an average rainfall of 46.78 mm in 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The district recorded a total rainfall of 1,076 mm, with the highest in Makkinampatti (82 mm) and the lowest at Siruvani Adivaram (21 mm).

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji, who inspected the Lanka Corner underpass on Saturday, told presspersons that in the last one year, stormwater drains were constructed across the city for ₹7.5 crore, because of which inundation was avoided in many areas. The administration has made necessary arrangements even if there are more rains in the coming days.

Despite the rain, electricity supply continued without disruption across the State, the Minister said. Further, 11,000 Tangedco workers were deployed to handle emergency situations, he added.

In the Nilgiris, Collector S.P. Amrith inspected the Kodappamund channel and the nearby railway track and asked the municipal administration to make arrangements for sandbags to avoid water-logging on the roads.

The district recorded a total rainfall of 255 mm as of Saturday 4 p.m, with the highest in Masinagudi (23 mm) and the lowest at Cherumulu (1 mm).

Tiruppur district recorded an average rainfall of 89.01 mm in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m on Saturday. The district recorded a total rainfall of 1,780.20 mm. Kangayam recorded the maximum rainfall of 154 mm and Madathukulam, the lowest - 53 mm in the district.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department in Tiruppur issued a flood alert for people living near reservoirs such as Sarkar Periyapalayam, Orathuppalayam, and Muthur check dam. The district administration also flagged flood alert to the people living on the banks of the River Amaravati, Noyyal and its tributaries, a release said.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, Sholayar reservoir had 158.29 ft of water against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 165 ft as of Saturday morning.

The water levels of other reservoirs in the district were Parambikulam - 40.43 ft (72 ft), and Aliyar - 117.50 ft (120 ft). Amaravathi reservoir had 87.87 ft of water against the FRL of 90 ft, and Thirumoorthi reservoir was at 44.89 ft (60 ft).