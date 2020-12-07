Widespread drizzle across Erode district

Widespread drizzle occurred in several parts of the district in the afternoon and evening on Monday.

Most of the places witnessed cloud cover throughout the day and the average temperature remained around 27 degree Celsius. Though normal life was not affected, two-wheelers and pedestrians faced difficulty due to the drizzle, forcing them to take shelter in bus stops and in shops.

Rainfall recorded on Monday morning at various places were Nambiyur 35 mm, Modakurichi 31 mm, Chennimalai 27 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 26.4 mm, Gobichettipalayam 22.2 mm, Kavindapadi and Gunderipallam 20 mm each, Kodiveri 19 mm, Bhavani 14.2 mm, Perundurai 14 mm, Varattupallam 13.4 mm, Sathyamangalam 10 mm and Kodumudi 10.4 mm.

Meanwhile, rain and water seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project canal brought in copious water to the Sadayampalayam tank that was filled to the brim. Rain in catchment areas and the seepage led to the seven-acre tank reaching its maximum storage capacity.