Wide range of books on display at Tiruppur fair

January 29, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Books on various subjects suiting avid readers of all ages are on display through the 150 stalls at the 20th Tiruppur Book Festival under way at Velan Hotel in the city.

The 10-day book festival presented by the Tiruppur-based Pinnal Book Trust, and district administration is a reflection of the government’s promise to conduct the event district-wise across the State, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said in his inaugural address on January 25.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, District Collector T. Christuraj, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Girippanavar, and other senior officials including Tiruppur Sub-Collector Sowmya Anand, and Assistant Collector (Training) Kirthika S. Vijayan took part in the inaugural session.

Six of the 157 stalls pertain to government departments. The book fair that will culminate on February 4 will be open for the public free of cost from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The stalls feature books on Science, History, Politics, Culture, short stories, poetry, novels, children’s literature, self-development, economics, psychology, spirituality and various other subjects, Pinnal Book Trust president R. Eashwaran said.

Alongside the book festival, debates, cultural events, seminars and music programmes are also being conducted, said District Library Officer P. Karthikeyan.

