GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wide range of books on display at Tiruppur fair

January 29, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Tiruppur Book Festival under way in the city.

The Tiruppur Book Festival under way in the city. | Photo Credit: SPL

Books on various subjects suiting avid readers of all ages are on display through the 150 stalls at the 20th Tiruppur Book Festival under way at Velan Hotel in the city.

The 10-day book festival presented by the Tiruppur-based Pinnal Book Trust, and district administration is a reflection of the government’s promise to conduct the event district-wise across the State, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said in his inaugural address on January 25.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, District Collector T. Christuraj,Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Girippanavar, and other senior officials including Tiruppur Sub-Collector Sowmya Anand, and Assistant Collector (Training) Kirthika S. Vijayan took part in the inaugural session.

Six of the 157 stalls pertain to government departments. The book fair that will culminate on February 4 will be open for the public free of cost from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The stalls feature books on Science, History, Politics, Culture, short stories, poetry, novels, children’s literature, self-development, economics, psychology, spirituality and various other subjects, Pinnal Book Trust president R. Eashwaran said.

Alongside the book festival, debates, cultural events, seminars and music programmes are also being conducted, said District Library Officer P. Karthikeyan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.