Wholesale price of tomato soars to ₹100 per kg in Erode

Traders in Erode said that if the rain continues, the price of tomatoes would rise further, having already touched the ₹100 per kg mark

With unseasonal rains affecting crops leading to significant drop in the arrival of tomatoes at the market, the wholesale price of the vegetable rose to ₹100 a kg here on May 21.

Against the average arrival of 3,000 to 3,200 boxes of tomatoes, each weighing 15 kg, at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on VOC Ground premises, less than 1,100 boxes arrived from Talavadi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“The wholesale price of fine quality tomatoes is ₹100 a kg while the second-best is sold for ₹90 a kg,” said Nachimuthu, a trader. Traders said usually 14 tonnes arrive at the market every day, but only four tonnes arrived on Saturday.

Fewer trucks

At the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar, tomatoes were sold for ₹85 to 90 a kg as traders said that against the usual frequency of three trucks arriving from Talavadi every day, now there was only one truck once in two or three days.

“Hailstorms damaged the flowers a month ago at Talavadi affecting the crops,” said a trader Murugan, who added that unseasonal rain in various districts of Karnataka have also affected production. Traders said that if the rain continues, the price of tomatoes would rise further, affecting the people.

In retail, tomatoes were sold between ₹95 a kg to ₹110 a kg depending on the quality. There is no alternative for tomatoes, but people are reducing the purchasing quantity, said a retailer at Kollampalayam.