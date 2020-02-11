Wholesale price of tomato drops to ₹ 6 a kg

Following heavy arrival of tomato from Talavadi to the Nethaji Wholesale Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market here, the price of the vegetable dropped to ₹ 6 a kg on Tuesday.

The wholesale market at Panneerselvam Park gets vegetables, fruits and flowers from various States and is purchased in bulk quantities by shopkeepers, hoteliers, educational institutions and consumers every day.

Tomatoes arrive from Talavadi and Andhra Pradesh and a box weighing 15 kg is sold for ₹ 100.

Since tomatoes do not have a shelf-life without refrigeration, only a limited quantity can be stored in the godown.

Mani Anand, a wholesaler, said that a box of fine quality tomato is sold for ₹ 100 to ₹ 120, while it is sold for ₹ 10 to ₹ 13 a kg in retail. “Arrival from Talavadi is very high in the last two days leading to drop in price,” he added. On an average, 6,000 to 7,500 boxes arrived in the market in the last two days, which may increase in the coming days leading to further drop in price, he said.

The 90-day crop is cultivated during the months of November - December and harvesting began in Talavadi recently. “The demand is low as there are no marriages or festivals,” said P.P.K. Palanisamy, president, Nethaji Wholesale Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association. He said that since harvesting season would continue for the next one and a half months, price of tomatoes would go up by the end of April. “During summer, arrival of tomatoes from Talavadi will stop and the price of a box might reach ₹ 700 or more,” he said.

Many traders said that price of tomatoes would drop to ₹ 2 a kg in the coming days and many of them would stop selling it as they would be left with no profit margin.