Wholesale price of tomato drops to ₹5 a kg in Erode

Increase in arrival of tomatoes at the wholesale market led to a drop in price that is sold for ₹5 a kg here on Wednesday.

Usually, 2,500 boxes to 3,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, arrive from Talavadi, Dharmapuri, Andhra Pradesh and other places to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functioning on the V.O.C. Park Ground premises every day. But, with an increase in production, the arrival of tomatoes has increased in the last two to three weeks leading to drop in prices.

On Wednesday, 5,250 to 5,400 boxes arrived in the market with each box sold between ₹80 and ₹130. Traders said that while the wholesale price of a kg of tomato was between ₹5 and ₹8, in retail, tomato is sold between ₹10 and ₹12. They said that the arrival of tomatoes will be more in the coming weeks which will push the wholesale price down. “Tomatoes will be available even for ₹1 a kg by this month-end”, a trader said and price will start to increase after April.

The 90-day crop is cultivated in November and December every year and harvesting is done from March to April during which the price falls significantly. Since new crops have to be planted by April, the price of tomatoes will go up until harvesting commences for the next season in July.