Wholesale price of tomato drops to ₹10 a kg in Erode

November 19, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Increase in the arrival of tomatoes led to drop in wholesale price at the market in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Sharp increase in the arrival of tomatoes to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market resulted in drop in prices, ₹10 a kg, here on Saturday.

Tomatoes arrive from Talavadi, Dharmapuri and from Andhra Pradesh to the wholesale market every day from where retailers and others purchase tomatoes. On an average, 2,800 to 3,200 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, arrive at the market a day. But, during the rainy season, the arrival drops significantly leading to sharp increase in price.

After a drop in rain, the arrival of tomatoes started to increase in the last three days, which was over 5,000 boxes on Saturday. Since there was no festival season round the corner and the demand was low, the wholesale price dropped to ₹10 a kg, said a trader. He added that the price would go down further as the production had increased.

During September and October when it rained heavily, the wholesale price escalated to ₹60 to ₹70 a kg and after a drop in rain, the price started to come down, said another trader.

